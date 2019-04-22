Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people haved died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival. Picture: Supplied
Two people haved died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival. Picture: Supplied
Breaking

Two dead at Queensland music festival

by Greg Stolz
22nd Apr 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO revellers are believed to have died at a music festival on the Southern Downs.

The two deceased, whose genders have not yet been confirmed, were found in a tent at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival at Cherrabah Resort In Elbow Valley.

Emergency services are on the scene.

The Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival is described on its website as "tribal Easter festival" and "a place of Freedom, Love & Dance Music".

"Come and camp in a beautiful natural environment and form a community of like-minded souls …," it says.

More Stories

death editors picks rabbits eat lettuce festival

Top Stories

    'Hard work and dedication': Inside the life of ride operator

    premium_icon 'Hard work and dedication': Inside the life of ride operator

    News 'The rides are much more high-tech than they used to be when all you had was dodgem cars and chain swings'

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

    premium_icon Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

    News Experienced councillor to attend June's ALGA conference.

    REVEALED: All the winners of Tropical Wednesday

    premium_icon REVEALED: All the winners of Tropical Wednesday

    News Find out who took out the Tropical Wednesday competition.

    Indigenous program nominated for major honour

    premium_icon Indigenous program nominated for major honour

    Environment 'Being short-listed for this award helps recognise progress made'