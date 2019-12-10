Menu
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Peer Practitioner Karen Sullivan and Secretary of Quota Club Aileen Weeden giving a Christmas Hamper to Step Up Step Down facility
Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Dec 2019 3:28 PM
IN THE spirit of Christmas, a ladies service club has donated a huge Christmas hamper to a mental health facility in Gladstone.

Quota Club of Gladstone donated a Christmas hamper with a Christmas ham and goodies to spread some cheer to patients at the Step Up Step Down facility in New Auckland.

The Step Up Step Down facility is a short-term subacute residential service with recovery focused mental health support to help patients transition out of hospital, or to avoid a hospital admission.

Quota Club Secretary Aileen Weeden said the facility was extremely grateful for the gift.

"It was so rewarding seeing their faces when we gave them the hamper."

"They were all so grateful," Ms Weeden said.

She said Step Up Step Down told her the hamper meant so much to the staff and patients who are there during the Christmas holidays.

In the new year, the Quota Club will provide the facility with pamper packs for men and women on a regular basis.

The club will also step in to supply any supplements patients may need throughout the year.

Ms Weeden said Quota club will continue to raise money to spent it locally.

"This what we do."

"We raise the money and then give it away," she said.

Quota club raises funds for local charities, disadvantaged women and children, the hearing impaired and students.

