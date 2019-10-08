Quota ladies bringing backpacks into fashion

Gladstone Quota Club treasurer Phyllis Lawson and publicity officer Liz Robertson with backpacks filled with school supplies for disadvantaged school kids. The proceeds from its Fun Fashion parade go towards the backpacks.

Gladstone Quota Club treasurer Phyllis Lawson and publicity officer Liz Robertson with backpacks filled with school supplies for disadvantaged school kids. The proceeds from its Fun Fashion parade go towards the backpacks.

IT’S A 100-year celebration, reunion and fashion fiesta all rolled into one with Gladstone Quota Club set to hold its annual fashion parade this weekend.

The Gladstone Events Centre at Yaralla Sports Club will be the venue for Saturday’s parade starting at 2pm.

They’ll be plenty on offer for guests including a delicious afternoon tea, lucky door prize, plenty of raffles and live music by local bandKissing the Flint.

Liz Cunningham will compere the event, which includes fashions by Noni B.

Gladstone Quota Club treasurer Phyllis Lawson said the event — open to people of all ages and the blokes as well — is always well received.

“It’s a really lovely ladies’ afternoon where the ladies all get dressed up and wear their nicest clothes,” Mrs Lawson said.

“It creates a lovely ambience and a lovely ladies’ afternoon out.

“It’s (Quota’s) 100-year anniversary and we’d like people to come along and celebrate this wonderful occasion with us. We are trying to get the old Quotarians to come along and have a wonderful afternoon with us.”

Gladstone Quota Club has been active for 52 years and Mrs Lawson said what makes the fashion parade even more special is all the proceeds will go towards a local cause.

The club has made 150 backpacks complete with school supplies that will be distributed to students in need.

“The schools have been very thrilled to get these … they’ve said it’s just wonderful to give them a backpack,” she said.

“We haven’t done it for the high schools yet but it has been very warmly received and so we have given out 132 of those 150.

“Next week I’ll ring around again and see home many the schools want for next year.”

Tickets to Saturday’s Fun Fashion Parade cost $40 each and are available online at gladstoneeventscentre.com.au or phoning Phyllis on 4978 2265.