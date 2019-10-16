Quota is still in fashion after 100 years

The Quota Club of Gladstone hosted a Fun Fashion Parade last Saturday at Gladstone Events Centre to raise money for the Pencils Plus Project. Quota is celebrating 100 years this year with 52 years in Gladstone. Quota Gladstone members (from left) president Christine Saunders, vice president Valerie Radloff, Karen Johnston, Naomi Hughes, Lyn McVean, Robin Hunt, Vicki Mayfield, Phyllis Lawson, Eliz

MORE than 80 people attended the Gladstone Quota Club’s Fun Fashion Parade last weekend with proceeds from the event going to special causes.

Quota aims to aid disadvantaged women and children at a local level.

However, the event also doubled as a fundraiser for the group’s Pencils Plus Project, which distributes back packs with school supplies to struggling primary school children in the region.

President Christine Saunders and former Quota Gladstone member Robin Hunt.

Gladstone Quota president Chris Saunders said the event was an enjoyable one.

“We made about $2500 … enough money to cover the backpacks, which is the main objective, so we are really pleased with that,” Mrs Saunders said.

“The ladies from Noni B did a wonderful job, everybody really enjoyed themselves and Kissing The Flint from Baffle Creek were excellent with their music.”

The Quota cake was decorated by Liz Cunningham.

Guests included former Gladstone MP Liz Cunningham, who compered the event, while former mayor Gail Sellers also attended.