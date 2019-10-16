Quota is still in fashion after 100 years
MORE than 80 people attended the Gladstone Quota Club’s Fun Fashion Parade last weekend with proceeds from the event going to special causes.
Quota aims to aid disadvantaged women and children at a local level.
However, the event also doubled as a fundraiser for the group’s Pencils Plus Project, which distributes back packs with school supplies to struggling primary school children in the region.
Gladstone Quota president Chris Saunders said the event was an enjoyable one.
“We made about $2500 … enough money to cover the backpacks, which is the main objective, so we are really pleased with that,” Mrs Saunders said.
“The ladies from Noni B did a wonderful job, everybody really enjoyed themselves and Kissing The Flint from Baffle Creek were excellent with their music.”
Guests included former Gladstone MP Liz Cunningham, who compered the event, while former mayor Gail Sellers also attended.