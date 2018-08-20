Menu
DR LOVE: Trivia master Mitchell McAulay-Powell is bringing speed dating to Gladstone.
Quizmaster brings the love to Gladstone with speed dating

Andrew Thorpe
by
20th Aug 2018 9:30 AM

ARE you single but haven't had the time to meet someone?

If so, speed dating could be the answer you are looking for.

The event will make its debut at Lightbox Espresso & Wine Bar on Friday evening, hosted by "Dr M" - Gladstone Yacht Club trivia host Mitchell McAulay-Powell.

Mr McAulay-Powell said people in Gladstone had asked for a speed dating event for a long time.

"There's a massive single market in Gladstone, both guys and girls," he said.

"The feedback I've gotten is there's not a lot of events on a Friday or Saturday night where you can just have a conversation with someone who maybe isn't drunk or on their phone.

"It's all about actually talking to people, helping them to make a real connection."

Like with his trivia business, Mr McAulay-Powell has made the program light and entertaining on the surface.

Participants are blindfolded during the first round, later moving on to a compatibility test and an open conversation.

Questions used to spark discussion range from "Marvel or DC?" to "Would you rather give or get bad advice?"

This Friday's event will be for men and women aged 18-30 and plans are in the works for older age groups.

Mr McAulay-Powell said participants are screened before the event (with the option to nominate people they don't want to run into) and no surnames are used on the night to avoid Facebook stalking.

"It's all about making it a fun, relaxed night," he said.

The event is free and participants should turn up by 6.30pm for a 7pm start on Friday.

To register, call 0437 880 456 by Thursday.

