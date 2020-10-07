Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Candidates for the seat of McConnel, Kirsten Lovejoy (Greens), Grace Grace (ALP) and Pinky Singh (LNP) will go head-to-head at 6.30pm tonight in an exclusive online candidates forum.
Candidates for the seat of McConnel, Kirsten Lovejoy (Greens), Grace Grace (ALP) and Pinky Singh (LNP) will go head-to-head at 6.30pm tonight in an exclusive online candidates forum.
Politics

ELECTION DEBATE: Candidates for McConel go head-to-head

by Brendan O’Malley
7th Oct 2020 5:35 PM

The inner-city seat of McConnel is shaping up as one which may decide the future of Queensland after the October 31 election.

Polling by the Greens, ALP and independent media polls show there is little in it, with Labor's incumbent and Industrial Relations Minister, Grace Grace, in for a fight from the Greens' Kirsten Lovejoy and the LNP's Pinky Singh.

From 6.30-7pm tonight The Courier-Mail and Quest Newspapers will stream, live, a forum where all three frontrunners get their chance to pitch to you why they deserve your vote.

And we will choose the best questions from our readers to put to the candidates.

 

WATCH THE DEBATE IN THE MEDIA PLAYER ABOVE

 

Moderated by Quest's Brendan O'Malley, a former deputy state political editor with The Courier-Mail, it promises to be a fascinating half hour.

 

Email your question to: brendan.omalley@news.com.au

 

McConnel, previously know as Brisbane Central, has been hit with explosive population growth, traffic congestion, lack of green space and the impact of COVID-19 on its many bars, clubs, restaurants and funky retailers.

These issues and more will be debated by the candidates, who are some of the best you will see at this election.

The fight is Ms Grace's to lose, after holding the seat since 2007.

But a swing to the Greens in the council and federal elections has given that party hopes it will win only its second Queensland seat.

Ms Singh, a highly respected and successful small businesswoman, has thrown everything into her campaign and will almost certainly win on the primary vote. But will that be enough to win the seat?

Tonight's debate is a must-watch, so make sure you're logged in and ready for the action.

 

 

Originally published as Quiz the McConnel candidates: Last chance to put your questions

More Stories

editors picks grace grace labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barge carrying 350 tonne of excavation equipment bound for Gove

        Premium Content Barge carrying 350 tonne of excavation equipment bound for...

        News Barge carrying 350 tons of McCosker’s earthmoving equipment bound for Gove.

        • 7th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
        ‘Great atmosphere’: Agnes Water Triathlon a huge success

        Premium Content ‘Great atmosphere’: Agnes Water Triathlon a huge success

        News The president of the Agnes Water Triathlon shared his thoughts on the recent event.

        First of its kind firetruck gifted to Gladstone station

        Premium Content First of its kind firetruck gifted to Gladstone station

        News GLADSTONE firefighters will have an added advantage this bushfire season, with a...

        Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        Premium Content Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        News A Gladstone L-plater drove after smoking a bong and he was caught.