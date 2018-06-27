Quiz king's trivia world record attempt denied

A CENTRAL Queensland trivia host's attempt to break the world record for the longest marathon as a quizmaster has failed to be recognised by Guinness World Records.

Mitchell McAulay-Powell, who owns and operates Dr. M's Quizology Services and until recently hosted trivia nights at the Harvey Road Tavern, undertook the record attempt in Rockhampton in December with the assistance of a number of players who made the trip from Gladstone for the event.

The marathon went for 33 hours and 19 minutes, with teams taking turns to rotate members for sleep, but the host stayed up the whole time.

Mr McAulay-Powell said Guinness World Records had contacted him recently to let him know it could not be officially recognised because of mistakes in the notes of some of the independent observers.

He said the result was disappointing, but the marathon had been a "phenomenal experience" for everyone involved and had raised money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"In hindsight when I go for it again I will definitely do things differently," he said.

Mr McAulay-Powell also announced plans to attempt another world record - this time in Gladstone later this year.

"I want to do the longest bingo marathon," he said.