Quitting her ten-year job to make incredible art from paper

Tannum Sands resident Leanne Strauss quit her job as a bus driver to focus on her art, making sculptures out of paper mache.

Tannum Sands resident Leanne Strauss quit her job as a bus driver to focus on her art, making sculptures out of paper mache. Matt Taylor GLA290319PAPER

A TANNUM Sands resident quit her job to create art and the future is looking bright.

Leanne Strauss spent a decade driving the courtesy bus for Tannum Sands Hotel and finally changed gears in October to focus on her paper mache creations.

Tannum Sands resident Leanne Strauss quit her job as a bus driver to focus on her art, making sculptures out of paper mache. Matt Taylor GLA290319PAPER

One of Ms Strauss's paper mache creations. The dragon's eyes and mouth light up.

One of Ms Strauss's paper mache creations.

Ms Strauss said she picked the creative outlet back up in August after a more than 20 year hiatus.

"I'd been driving a courtesy bus for 10 years and I thought 'Nah, this is much more fun' - without a thought of even selling anything yet,” Ms Strauss said.

"Even when I was in primary school I thought art is the thing, art is the best subject, you can't do it for a job but then I thought, why not just do it and see where it goes?”

Ms Strauss creates her works from a paper mache base and uses fibreglass, cloth and metal wiring.

She said on average, a piece took a month to create and this depended on the weather, as she worked from an undercover area in her backyard.

She plans to start selling her work soon.

"I've got about five or six that I'm ready to sell,” Ms Strauss said.

"It's only been in the last couple of days that I said 'Well, now is the time to find a market for these'.

"And I just keep pumping them out. Somebody's going to want to hang them in their man cave.

"I'll put them in galleries wherever I can, maybe get down to BAM (markets) sometime but I need quite a lot more yet. There's no point going down with five things.”

Ms Strauss said she had plans to "go bigger” and would be open to taking commissions for larger pieces and theatre props.

She said prices would vary per piece starting from a few hundred dollars and would depend on the amount of work involved.