'Quite serious': Tips on how to avoid heatstroke

Five people were admitted to Gladstone Hospital for heat-related symptoms since December 2018. Halfpoint

PEOPLE across Gladstone are asked to look for the signs of heat stroke with maximum temperatures remaining in the 30s next week.

Symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, headaches, bright or dark urine, nausea/vomiting and fainting.

In extreme cases, the condition can cause confusion, slurred speech, rapid pulse and loss of consciousness.

Elderly people are at greater risk of developing heat stroke - along with pregnant women, babies and young children.

Gladstone Hospital director of emergency medicine Dr Dilip Kumar said the weather can lead to dehydration, sunburn and other serious heat-related illnesses.

"Heat stroke occurs when a person's core body temperature becomes high and doesn't cool down,” he said.

"It can be quite serious.”

The condition can be caused by lack of water, prolonged exposure to the sun and not being able to cool down quickly.

Across Central Queensland, 71 people requested ambulance assistance for heat and cold exposure in 2018.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Kent Jackson has tips for people who are treating someone with heat stroke.

"If you suspect someone may be suffering from heat-related illness, dial 000 immediately to get paramedics on the way,” Mr Jackson said.

"Lie the person down in a cool spot, remove as much clothing as possible and give the person water to drink if they can swallow.

"You can also cool the person down with a cold shower, bath or sponge or by covering them with a wet sheet.

"If they become unconscious, position them on their side and follow the Emergency Medical Dispatcher's instructions, who will provide vital first-aid advice until paramedics arrive.”

Dr Kumar also had tips to avoid developing heat stroke.

"During hot weather it's important to drink plenty of water, stay indoors in the hottest part of the day, in air-conditioning if possible or with good air flow from fans and open windows, take a cool shower and limit strenuous outdoor activity where possible,” he said.