'Quite scary': Calls for intersection upgrade after crash

ROLL OVER: Accident which occurred at the intersection of Auckland and Eden St on Monday morning Greg Bray

A TWO car crash that caused a large SUV to roll and land on its side has prompted calls for an upgrade to blind spots at an Auckland St intersection.

Shortly after 10am yesterday emergency services were called to the corner of Auckland and Eden Sts where a Mitsubishi and a Nissan had crashed, flipping the Nissan on its side.

The driver of the Mitsubishi told The Observer she did not see the car driving along Auckland St.

Comments on The Observer's Facebook page suggested it was a dangerous intersection, with limited visibility when cars were parked on Auckland St.

"Some poor motorist will have to be killed before anything is done," Carole Allan said.

Merrian Ross said she used the intersection frequently and near misses were a regular occurrence.

"Visibility is almost zero and edging out can be quite scary," Merrian said.

"Think before you park as this intersection is one of the worst I have experienced in Gladstone."

No-one was injured in yesterday's accident.