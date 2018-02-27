'Quite daunting': Help means the world ahead of toddler's surgery

Ged Dieker, 2, is one of the first patients to benefit from Gladstone Hospitals new nurse navigator.

HAVING a toddler with a chronic illness is daunting for any mother.

But having to spend eight weeks, six hours from home, with a sick two-year-old and two school-aged children is even harder for mum Georgina Lowe.

Ms Lowe's lively and cheeky two-year-old son, Ged Dieker, will undergo major surgery (upper respiratory reconstruction) in Brisbane next month, which they hope will help him breathe easier.

Thankfully, as of three weeks ago, there is someone making a "world of difference" for Ms Lowe and her family.

Ged is one of five patients so far for Gladstone Hospital's first nurse navigator, Sue Nankivell.

As part of the role, she shares 33 years of health care experience with patients with complex and chronic illnesses and their families.

Ahead of their visit to Brisbane, Ms Nankivell arranged schooling for siblings Quinn, 9, and Max, 6, the family's accommodation and appointments with specialists.

"It's quite daunting as a family ... all of this can be stressful and Sue takes a lot of that stress away," Ms Lowe said.

"It was quite hard to navigate through the health system on our own until we were taken under Sue's wing."

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles was in Gladstone yesterday to meet the new nurse navigator and the families whose lives had changed because of her role.

Mr Miles said nurse navigators were experienced nurses who could link clients with services and identify gaps that might need addressing.

"It sounds like she's already making an enormous difference," he said.

After spending 25 years working in the health industry in Gladstone, Ms Nankivell said the new position was rewarding and necessary.

"It has only been three weeks but I've already been able to get good processes in place for some complex patients who are travelling between Brisbane and Gladstone for their care," she said.

The benefits of Ms Nankivell's position is not lost on Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Mr Butcher's niece recently returned from Brisbane with her parents for surgery for her low muscle tone.

"As an uncle of a niece with these types of needs, it is a blessing for us to have one of these nurse practitioners helping families navigate through the treatment," he said.

Mr Butcher hoped more nurse navigators would be hired in the future.