Quirky designs for personalising anything you want

Emily Pidgeon
| 27th Mar 2017 10:46 AM
BKR designs is a new business in Gladstone selling a range of personalised products.
BKR designs is a new business in Gladstone selling a range of personalised products.

SHOW off your creative flare with customised designs that can be transferred onto pretty much anything.

BKR designs are doing just that, turning ordinary T-shirts into personalised fashion statements.

BKR designs owner Kara Reynolds said she could print her designs onto anything from coffee cups to baby clothes.

"We do pretty much anything and everything, T-shirts, bum bags, signs, we're mainly focusing on the T-shirts side of things, lunch boxes, drink bottles, tea towels, lots of stuff,” Ms Reynolds said.

The idea sprouted from Ms Reynolds' desire to stay at home with her 10-month-old baby, so her husband Brett made her wish come true.

"We bought a second hand vinyl cutter off a friend, to do stickers for the gym at Boyne Island, and then when we looked into it further I thought I'd love to do T-shirts and so my husband bought me a business for Christmas,” Ms Reynolds said.

The process of putting a design onto the shirt or other object involves using a machine which cuts the vinyl, where Ms Reynolds then "weeds it” by pulling out the loose pieces before using heat to press the design onto the shirt.

Taking about 10 seconds to transfer the vinyl design onto the object, Ms Reynolds said the heat used was about 200 degrees but it was the designing which took the most time.

Juggling study, part time work, a new baby and a new business, Ms Reynolds said she was busy but loved being able to help people.

The new business owner said she made a shirt for a woman who lost her daughter but was now pregnant with her second.

"I made a shirt, it's been hand picked with the bub's name,” Ms Reynolds said.

"I just love that they're happy with it, it's something they want and I like helping people.”

With T-shirt prices around $20, Ms Reynolds said she hoped her business would take off enough so she wouldn't have to continue working part time anymore.

Debuting her business at the Calliope Markets at the weekend, Ms Reynolds said she had sold about 50 shirts since launching her business two months ago.

"I haven't been asked to put the designs on anything I can't do yet,” she said.

BKR designs can be found on Facebook here.

Gladstone Observer
