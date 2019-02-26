Quirky 'couch surfing' event to tackle youth homelessness

SUPPORT: Roseberry Qld housing and homelessness manager Sherradean Stringer has worked extensively at Roseberry's community house and shelter facilities.

ROSEBERRY Qld is holding a quirky Couch Surfing Race to shine a light on youth homelessness.

The inaugural event will run on April17 for Youth Homelessness Matters Day.

It will require teams to manoeuvre couches around an obstacle course while learning about youth homelessness and the challenges of couch surfing.

Roseberry Qld housing and homelessness manager Sherradean Stringer said the issue was prevalent in the region.

"Our youth shelter has provided emergency (and) crisis accommodation to 19 young people aged 15-25 in just eight weeks. So, yes, we have a problem here in Gladstone,” MsStringer said.

"For families we have 39 requests for emergency housing and 41 requests from single males.”

She said it was a misconception that homelessness meant sleeping on the street.

"Homelessness is about not having a home, which means having a sense of security, stability, privacy, safety and the ability to control your living space,” MsStringer said.

She said "couch surfing” was when a young homeless person had to stay temporarily with friends, (extended) family or people they did not know well.

"Which might sound harmless but in reality you don't have your own space, privacy or security and it can also be dangerous,” she said.

Ms Stringer said young people who could not couch surf often ended up in emergency accommodation and in some cases had to "sleep rough in squats, cars or public spaces for a period of time”.

To participate in Roseberry Qld's Couch Surfing Race, email awareness@heaspace gladstone.com.au before Friday.