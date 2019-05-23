Quintessential coastal cottage with amazing views

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND'S OPEN HOMES

THIS thoroughly charming home, circa 1960s, boasting a prized northerly aspect, located on a pristine 939sq m block in one of Buderim's most coveted pockets, showcases sweeping panoramic views from the hinterland to the ocean ... amongst the most breathtaking you'll see anywhere.

30 Horseshoe Bend Buderim

The views can never be built out - and so many of Coast's natural icons can be admired with eagle-eyed precision from here, including Mount Ninderry, Cooroy and Coolum, Maroochy River, Old Woman Island, and former cane fields, it's truly a magnificent blend of lush green countryside and the ever-changing blues and aquamarine hues of the Pacific Ocean.

In the evenings when the coast lights up ... the sparkling and shimmering spectacle is resplendent beyond words. Imagine settling down for the night, wine in hand watching the moon rise or for the early bird a spot of sunrise yoga or pilates on the deck.

The home has a cottage-style ambience, and the main part of the property is at accessed at street level; complete with three bedrooms, one bathroom with separate toilet, expansive lounge/dining leading out to partly enclosed deck, functional kitchen, private front slate courtyard giving you a teasing glimpse of the vista about to unfold, and single lock up garage.

Underneath the home there are two multi-purpose rooms; one with kitchenette and bathroom, the second with toilet and patio. Both these spaces would make great home offices, media room, teenage retreat or gym ... whatever you chose.

Features include 12-metre concrete in-ground pool (also with stunning view), hardwood floors, deck access from two of the upper bedrooms, reverse cycle air-conditioning in living room, dishwasher and gas cooktop in kitchen, ceiling fans, and generous storage throughout.

With the palpable character and warmth that homes of this era exude; there is amazing potential here to upgrade to suit contemporary living whilst retaining its charm - you cannot overcapitalise in this dress circle location. In the meantime, the home is very comfortable and liveable in current condition.

Land bankers and builders will also be interested in the possibility this elevated site offers - a show-stopping residence could be built on this elevated block that could stand proudly amongst Buderim's best. Tthe site is blue-chip.

30 HORSESHOE BEND, BUDERIM

Bed 3

Bath 1

Car 1

Pool

Agent: Jess Ruskin at Amber Werchon Property

Contact: 0407 231 788

Features: Charming 1960s house with prized northerly aspect, sweeping panoramic views from the hinterland to the ocean, two multi-purpose rooms, 12-metre concrete in-ground pool

Area: 939sq m

Price: Auction on site Saturday, June 15, at 11am

Inspection: Saturday 11-11.30am May 25

