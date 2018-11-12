Quiet weekend as VMR records minimal incidents

IT WAS a relatively quiet weekend on the waters off Gladstone, with little to report from the Volunteer Marine Rescue.

One incident had Gladstone 1 dispatched to help a 38-foot mono hull yacht which mistakenly turned into Pacific Creek whilst travelling through the Narrows. The yacht was escorted back to a safe channel to continue its journey.

VMR has also advised that a free knowledge course will be held on December 13 and is open to the public. It will be held at the VMR base with bookings required by person or phone (4972 3333). For your safety, when using a waterway please remember to log on to VMR Gladstone when you are leaving the boat ramp and log off when you return.

Further south, Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue crew helped a 17m overseas ketch with a disabled engine on Friday. According to the VMR Bundaberg Facebook page, the vessel arrived off Burnett Heads and dropped anchor outside the East Cardinal to await help. "However, when Bundy Rescue arrived to set up the tow, the vessel's anchor could not be raised," the post read. The elderly couple on board had difficulty cutting the chain and the 3-4m sea that was running in the 25-knot southeasterly didn't make the task easier.