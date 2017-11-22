Menu
Quiet street lights up as fireys respond to smokey laundromat

Rossella St Laundromat, West Gladstone.
Rossella St Laundromat, West Gladstone. Google Maps
Sarah Steger
SIRENS and lights lit up the night when smoke clouded a West Gladstone laundromat yesterday evening.

Firefighters and Queensland Police responded to reports of smoke at 11 Rossella St about 10pm.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming out of the laundry and requested Ergon energy attend.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services assessed the area and made it safe before leaving at 11pm.

A QPS sokeswoman confirmed the incident was not suspicious.

Ergon Energy has been contacted for comment on what caused the smoke.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer
