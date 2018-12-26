Quiet Christmas amongst statewide police blitz

GLADSTONE police have reported a quiet Christmas Day.

Across the Central region, spanning between Mackay to the Sunshine Coast, a total of 104 traffic offences were committed on Christmas Day.

The statistic is the highest in the state, which accounted for 30 per cent of 337 infringements issued state-wide.

Speeding was the top road rule broken across the Central region, with 191 speed camera detections and 56 non-camera detections.

Eight people were caught drugged behind the wheel and five people charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Only one person was caught riding in a car without wearing a seat belt and no one was caught driving while using their mobile phone.

Statewide, 33 drivers charged with drink-driving and 2,450 with speeding.