Quick-thinking neighbour saves deep-sleeper from fire

QUICK thinking from a South Gladstone resident has saved his sleeping neighbour from a potential house fire in South Gladstone last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a 000 call just before 11pm last night from a unit complex on Oaka St, with the caller saying a fire alarm had been activated, the smell of smoke was coming from inside a unit and he believed someone was inside.

Police were first to arrive on the scene, where they forced entry to the unit and found "burning cooking goods" on the stove, according to a QFES spokesperson.

They were able to wake the man inside, who was fast asleep despite the fire alarm, and helped him to exit the building before paramedics and fire fighters arrived shortly afterwards.

The man was assessed by ambulance officers at the scene for smoke inhalation, while fire fighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the property.

"It was very lucky this person had vigilant neighbours," the QFES spokesperson said.

"(The neighbour) heard the alarm and went to investigate, could tell someone was inside, and (called us) after he went to wake them up and didn't get a response."