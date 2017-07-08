25°
Quick-thinking neighbour saves deep-sleeper from fire

Andrew Thorpe
8th Jul 2017 1:30 PM

QUICK thinking from a South Gladstone resident has saved his sleeping neighbour from a potential house fire in South Gladstone last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a 000 call just before 11pm last night from a unit complex on Oaka St, with the caller saying a fire alarm had been activated, the smell of smoke was coming from inside a unit and he believed someone was inside.

Police were first to arrive on the scene, where they forced entry to the unit and found "burning cooking goods" on the stove, according to a QFES spokesperson.

They were able to wake the man inside, who was fast asleep despite the fire alarm, and helped him to exit the building before paramedics and fire fighters arrived shortly afterwards.

The man was assessed by ambulance officers at the scene for smoke inhalation, while fire fighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the property.

"It was very lucky this person had vigilant neighbours," the QFES spokesperson said.

"(The neighbour) heard the alarm and went to investigate, could tell someone was inside, and (called us) after he went to wake them up and didn't get a response."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone fire

Gladstone police tested for virus after alleged bite assault

Gladstone police tested for virus after alleged bite assault

Two officers are being tested for a blood-borne virus after they were allegedly bitten and punched during a struggle with a suspect.

  • News

  • 8th Jul 2017 2:31 PM

Crowds flock to Turkey Beach for Truc-Tor Bash

RACE ON DOWN: The Turkey Beach Tructor Bash is in full swing this evening.

Day-long event will continue into the evening.

Police release CCTV stills after Agnes Water theft

PERSON OF INTEREST: This man is being sought by Queensland Police in relation to a number of stealing offences, including at least one incident at Agnes Water.

The man is being sought as he 'may be able to assist' police.

Logging truck crashes 'all too common' on road

A Corbet Group logging truck rolled over just off Gladstone Monto Rd on Thursday morning.

Boyne residents horrified after truck full of logs came to grief.

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

GABI Dunn’s boyfriend Jeff broke up with her just after they’d gone to prom together. So she got to work and did something about it.

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

