Gladstone tells The Observer about their resolutions.

THE people of Gladstone speak out about their New Year's resolutions.

TRISH DAVIES: Last year was to lose weight, I've done well losing 40kg. This year will be to spend less.

KERRY SMITH: I don't make them any more. The last one was to give up smoking, that lasted a day.

BILLY FAGAN: I'm going to be a good boy for the whole year.

DON JONES: I have never made one, so I have never broken one.