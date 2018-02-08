Quick Q and A: Learn something new about QAL general manager

HUNDREDS of Gladstone residents see Mike Dunstan as their boss but what many may not know is his love for loud music and passion for triathlons.

CQIndustry took the time to get to know the Queensland Alumina Limited general manager a little better...

Name: Mike Dunstan

Company: Queensland Alumina Limited

Position: General manager operations

How long have you been in your current position? Five years.

What was your first job? My very first job was as an assistant to a wool classer in Invercargill, New Zealand. After classing tens of thousands of fleeces perhaps this is why I moved north - so I wouldn't need to wear wool! My first job in industry was as a mechanical engineer.

If you weren't in your current occupation, what would you want to be doing? I'd be a triathlete. I just wasn't good enough and am now too old to make any money out of it!

How do you drink your coffee? Long black with an extra shot - a great heart starter.

What are the biggest challenges facing your business? We are striving to continue to improve our safety and environmental performance and to remain profitable in the face of steeply rising raw material costs.

How do you manage those challenges? I feel very fortunate to have a very experienced and capable team at QAL. They are focussed and are proud of what we achieve.

What are your business's goals? We understand we must play our part in the community, not just as the largest employer in Gladstone but also by making social contributions and supporting the environment. Everything we do must have an eye for the future so we maintain and sustain the plant so it can be viable for at least another 45 years. We run the plant with a philosophy of remaining safe, stable and reliable. We know from experience this delivers the best results.

What are you looking forward to most in 2018 within your industry? The alumina industry has been very volatile over the past two to three years due to unrestrained growth in China. It is possible that there is a new equilibrium emerging in the market, which has greater predictability for everyone in the industry.

How do you envisage the coming year in terms of job security? The whole QAL workforce has done an extraordinary job to turn the business around over the past two years. This has created a secure platform for the future.

Who was your biggest influence growing up? There are many people, teachers, people I've worked for and with, but most importantly, I have always tried to live by the values my parents taught me.

What would you like to do when you retire? A full-time triathlete!

What's your favourite singer/band? Led Zeppelin and Muse, the louder the better.