Quick moves from mum saved 2yo from snake bite

SNAKE BITE: Two year-old Jack was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with his mother after he was bit by a brown snake.

A TWO-year-old boy was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital Wednesday afternoon after being bitten on his left foot by a brown snake.

Jack, a little lad from Taroom, was playing outside in the morning when he was bitten.

His quick-thinking mother, who recognised her son had been bitten by a venomous snake, rushed him to a nearby health facility.

Medical staff there treated Jack before the toddler was rushed to a nearby airstrip by a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) crew, to meet the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Bundaberg-based LifeFlight helicopter pilot Peter Marris said Jack wasn’t showing any symptoms but to be on the safe side they brought him to Bundaberg Hospital to be monitored and looked after for the next 12 hours.

“The ambulance met us at the airstrip at Taroom and mum and young Jack were there at the ambulance waiting,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s a strike with no venom.

“They’ll keep an eye on him for the next 12 hours or so and then he’ll be released tomorrow and go home.

“If there had have been venom he definitely would have been showing some symptoms by now.”