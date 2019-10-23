Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SNAKE BITE: Two year-old Jack was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with his mother after he was bit by a brown snake.
SNAKE BITE: Two year-old Jack was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with his mother after he was bit by a brown snake.
News

Quick moves from mum saved 2yo from snake bite

Aaron Goodwin
23rd Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWO-year-old boy was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital Wednesday afternoon after being bitten on his left foot by a brown snake.

Jack, a little lad from Taroom, was playing outside in the morning when he was bitten.

His quick-thinking mother, who recognised her son had been bitten by a venomous snake, rushed him to a nearby health facility.

Medical staff there treated Jack before the toddler was rushed to a nearby airstrip by a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) crew, to meet the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Bundaberg-based LifeFlight helicopter pilot Peter Marris said Jack wasn’t showing any symptoms but to be on the safe side they brought him to Bundaberg Hospital to be monitored and looked after for the next 12 hours.

SNAKE BITE: Two year-old Jack was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with his mother after he was bit by a brown snake.
SNAKE BITE: Two year-old Jack was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with his mother after he was bit by a brown snake.

“The ambulance met us at the airstrip at Taroom and mum and young Jack were there at the ambulance waiting,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s a strike with no venom.

“They’ll keep an eye on him for the next 12 hours or so and then he’ll be released tomorrow and go home.

“If there had have been venom he definitely would have been showing some symptoms by now.”

brown snake hospital qas racq life flight snake bite toddler
Central Telegraph

Top Stories

    Country race day 18 years in the making

    premium_icon Country race day 18 years in the making

    Sport Tiny CQ town to reboot a massive race day with thousands up for grabs

    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News Voting open now: Winner to be announced later this week

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    Countdown on to Best in Business Awards

    News Tickets for The Observer’s Best in Business Awards are ‘flying out the...

    Chance to learn about biofuels

    premium_icon Chance to learn about biofuels

    News Mercurius Australia is working on turning sugar waste into fuel and will be...

    • 23rd Oct 2019 6:00 PM