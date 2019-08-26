Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor MP Brittany Lauga. Picture: Annette Dew
Labor MP Brittany Lauga. Picture: Annette Dew
Politics

Questions raised over China stay

by Sarah Vogler
26th Aug 2019 6:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S electoral commission has been asked to investigate whether the Chinese businessman who hosted Palaszczuk Government assistant minister Brittany Lauga and two other central Queensland councillors is a prohibited donor under the law.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the LNP penned a letter to Commissioner Pat Vidgen asking him to investigate whether the Yuexing Group could be considered a developer given the company was behind a major resort development planned for Central Queensland.

The LNP referral came just days after Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath penned her own letter to the ECQ asking the commissioner to look into whether the company behind a $10,000 donation made to the LNP under an Australian Company Number was also a prohibited donor.

Yuexing Group chief Ding Zuo Yong provided a night's accommodation to Labor MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and councillor Nigel Hutton earlier this year while the trio was visiting China.

More Stories

chinese developer labor party lnp palaszcsuk government queensland electoral commissioner yuexing group

Top Stories

    Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    premium_icon Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    News A MOTHER who tried to steal over $1200 in items from Woolworths has been warned next time she appears before a court she would go to jail.

    Cast and crew for 2020 combined schools musical named

    premium_icon Cast and crew for 2020 combined schools musical named

    Community The musical will recreate the Wizard of Oz.

    FINAL PITCH: Airlines urged not to fly family to Sri Lanka

    premium_icon FINAL PITCH: Airlines urged not to fly family to Sri Lanka

    News Supporters urge aviation industry to be "courageous”.

    CS Energy locks in five-year preferred contractor deal

    premium_icon CS Energy locks in five-year preferred contractor deal

    Business Long-term partnership for overhaul, capital works.