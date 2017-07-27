26°
Questions over how GPC values their assets arise

Chris Lees
| 27th Jul 2017 12:01 PM
LOTS HAPPENING: Record through and other changes are happening at Gladstone Ports Corporation.
LOTS HAPPENING: Record through and other changes are happening at Gladstone Ports Corporation.

QUESTIONS were raised by a parliamentary committee over the way Gladstone Ports Corporation values their assets.

GPC was part of a regular audit done by the Queensland Audit Office.

At a public briefing, member for Lytton, Joan Pease asked Queensland Audit Office Sector Director Infrastructure David Adams a question about concerns raised in an audit report, relating to calculating its infrastructure assets.

Mr Adams said GPC had applied the income-based model for asset valuation for two financial years now.

"Last year as part of our audit program we delved into the detail of those complex models and all the estimates and assumptions attaching to those,” he said.

"As we delved further and further into those, this is where we highlighted - and we describe in the report - how certain assumptions and estimates had not been adequately documented or evidenced, and that was the point of our issue.

"There were corrections that had to be made as a result of that, and those corrections were applied and put through the financial statements in the 2015-16 financial year.”

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said as a government-owned corporation, GPC was obliged to report the financial results and position of the business annually, in line with all relevant accounting standards, as with any other corporate entity.

"Due to the complex nature of their business, GPC utilise a complex financial model to drive the revaluation process in line with the relevant accounting standards, and seeks relevant approvals of the revaluation outcomes, in line with our business and governance requirements,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"As part of the regular audit review undertaken by the Queensland Audit office advice was provided to the Port on methods to improve the model used to value the Ports assets. "This complex model requires assumptions to be made on future revenue, capital expenditure, predicted CPI, WACC rates etc.”

Mr O'Sullivan said GPC had developed a new model with the guidance of experienced independent consultants.

"This ensures that the recommendations raised in the previous audit were fully addressed,” he said.

"This only impacted the valuation of the Port's assets and did not impact any other financial outcomes.”

Mr Adams said GPC had a plan on place for the just- ended financial year to address the issue.

According to GPC, Australian Account Standards Board accounting standards direct an entity to record its assets under a cost or revaluation model, which is what it does.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone region gpc queensland audit office

