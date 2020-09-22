Question police need answered in search for missing man

Police examining the disappearance of a man in dense bushland in the Far North are desperate to discount one key theory to progress their investigation.

Police examining the disappearance of a man in dense bushland in the Far North are desperate to discount one key theory to progress their investigation.

Police examining the disappearance of a man in dense bushland near Cooktown are desperate to discount one key theory to progress their investigation.

Nambour man Ian Robertson was reported missing overnight after his black 2006 Ford Falcon ute was found near Battle Camp Road.

He was last seen four days ago and is believed to have left his Sunshine Coast home up to a week ago.

Search and rescue co-ordinator Senior Sergeant Ed Lukin said concerns were held for Mr Robertson's safety as there was no known reason why his vehicle was in the area.

A search is under way for Sunshine Coast man Ian Robertson who was reported missing near Cooktown.



"We're hoping he got a lift with someone. However, the circumstances of his disappearance have led us to believe he's in the area and needs assistance urgently," he said.

"We want to discount or verify if he has gotten a lift with someone, so we're asking people in the Cape York area to keep an eye out on the campgrounds.

"We can't discount whether he's hitchhiked or got someone to pick him up.

"We believe he has a swag with him and some camping gear."

Mr Robertson was last seen by a station owner, removing property from his vehicle.

Snr Sgt Lukin said search conditions in the dense bushland were hot and humid.

"We just don't know what's happened to this gentleman. We do suspect he's still in the vicinity of his vehicle," he said.

Snr Sgt Lukin said the risk of a crocodile attack in the area was unlikely.

"I don't know the area myself but I think that's highly unlikely given the location of where it is - it's quite a long way inland," he said.

He said there were no concerns of foul play at this stage.

Senior Sergeant Ed Lukin at Smithfield Police Station appeals for public help in relation to missing man Ian Roberts

EARLIER: Police hold concerns for the welfare of a 59-year-old man whose vehicle was discovered in the Far North yesterday.

A search operation is now under way in Cooktown after the man, from Nambour on the Sunshine Coast, was reported missing in the area overnight.

Ian Robertson's black 2006 Ford Falcon utility was found on Battle Camp Road about 2pm Monday.

He was last seen four days ago taking what appeared to be camping gear out of the ute, which was parked near Battle Camp Road at the time.

The search for Mr Robertson involves police, State Emergency Services and a helicopter in the area where his vehicle was found.

Mr Robertson is described as caucasian, around 170cm in height, with a proportionate build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him, or his Falcon is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Originally published as Question police need answered in search for missing man