Question is, can Power put effort into wins?

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power will aim to strike out Mackay Meteorettes and Meteors in Sunday's home games at noon and 2pm.

Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers and the men's Power Capricorn Surge teams share identical records with just one win - against Toowoomba Mountaineers.

That was way back on May 3 and Mackay are a different proposition.

The women Meteorettes are fourth and their male counterparts are second.

One thing that will advantage the Power will be because Mackay would have played Rockhampton (tomorrow night) in top-eight clashes with much at stake.

Both Power teams have shown positive patches, but lapses and a lack of depth and experience, has proved costly.

Having said that, Dylan Owen, Mitch Knight and Erin Geer have all made impacts coming off the pine.

Owen and Geer arguably played their best games last weekend against Townsville with 10 and 12 points respectively while Knight's minutes continue to increase.

Tickets at the door at Kev Broome Stadium on Sunday.