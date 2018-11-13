Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APPOINTED: Cheryl Altouvas.
APPOINTED: Cheryl Altouvas. Matt Taylor GLA121118ALTO
News

Quest Apartments new manager feels right at home

Gregory Bray
by
13th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEST Apartments new Business Development Manager Cheryl Altouvas said the best part of her job was meeting a wide variety of people and making them feel right at home.

"It can be hard for people living away from home for extended periods of time,” she said.

"Which is why our team go out of their way to provide all the little things that make Quest a nice place to stay.”

Mrs Altouvas said she also feels quite at home in her new role.

"I've lived in Gladstone for 12 years which is long enough to be classed as a local,” she said.

"But I'm learning a lot about our region and the projects that inject so much into our local economy since I started.

"It's very interesting.”

She said the facility has everything to help guests settle in during their stay in Gladstone.

"All apartments have cooking facilities and we offer a pantry service, where we pick up groceries and deliver them to the kitchen or fridge,” Mrs Altouvas said.

"Or they can charge-back their meals from restaurants.

"After a long day at work or on the road, we want them to feel like this is their home away from home .”

For more information visit Quest's Gladstone website or email: sales.gladstone@questapartments.com.au

better business quest apartments
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Meet the candidates vying for your vote this Saturday

    premium_icon Meet the candidates vying for your vote this Saturday

    News Voting in the Gladstone Regional Council by-election is compulsory, and polling booths will operate from 8am to 6pm.

    Meet the Candidates: Public forum on tomorrow night

    Meet the Candidates: Public forum on tomorrow night

    News By-election candidates to speak at a public forum presented by GAPDL

    'Can Van' offers job seekers right solutions

    'Can Van' offers job seekers right solutions

    News Advice on how people with a disability can find employment.

    Functional medicine 'a more natural way' to treat illness

    premium_icon Functional medicine 'a more natural way' to treat illness

    News 'Genetics loads the gun, but your lifestyle pulls the trigger.'

    Local Partners