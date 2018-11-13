Quest Apartments new manager feels right at home

QUEST Apartments new Business Development Manager Cheryl Altouvas said the best part of her job was meeting a wide variety of people and making them feel right at home.

"It can be hard for people living away from home for extended periods of time,” she said.

"Which is why our team go out of their way to provide all the little things that make Quest a nice place to stay.”

Mrs Altouvas said she also feels quite at home in her new role.

"I've lived in Gladstone for 12 years which is long enough to be classed as a local,” she said.

"But I'm learning a lot about our region and the projects that inject so much into our local economy since I started.

"It's very interesting.”

She said the facility has everything to help guests settle in during their stay in Gladstone.

"All apartments have cooking facilities and we offer a pantry service, where we pick up groceries and deliver them to the kitchen or fridge,” Mrs Altouvas said.

"Or they can charge-back their meals from restaurants.

"After a long day at work or on the road, we want them to feel like this is their home away from home .”

For more information visit Quest's Gladstone website or email: sales.gladstone@questapartments.com.au