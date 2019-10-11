Queensland’s own Bondi Vet hits TV screens tonight

Dr Alex Hynes from Underwood’s Animal Emergency Service is in Bondi Vet: Coast to Coast.

Dr Alex Hynes from Underwood’s Animal Emergency Service is in Bondi Vet: Coast to Coast.

LOGAN veterinarian Dr Alex Hynes runs one of Australia's busiest emergency pet hospitals and she will give a rare glimpse into what happens behind the scenes in the new series Bondi Vet: Coast to Coast.

The reboot of the classic show Bondi Vet will feature Animal Emergency Service's Dr Hynes and four other vets from around Australia, who will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster over the next 10 weeks as they bring new life into the world, adopt out stray pets and fight to keep animals alive after tick bites and baiting.

Dr Hynes, who has worked at the Underwood clinic since it opened in 2008, will take viewers behind the scenes of what it's like to work in an emergency animal hospital, from the unsociable long hours to the challenging cases.

Dr Alex Hynes with her dog Yoshi. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"I think many people don't understand what happens in emergency hospitals," she said.

"The TV series will allow you to see inside our hospitals, what's involved and what we do."

Dr Hynes' passion for helping animals and talent in the field of small animal emergency care has led her to become one of the most well-known veterinarians in the country, landing her this new role which she hopes will help her reach and help more pet owners.

"We look after the sickest of sick pets in the country, and my team works around-the-clock

to care for these pets," Dr Hynes, who used to work at the Animal Emergency Service's Jindalee clinic, said.

Dr Alex Hynes is one of the new Bondi Vets.

"The feeling of being able to reunite much-loved pets with their families is very special and makes the dedication and sacrifice worth it."

Dr Hynes' veterinarian career spans more than 17 years and includes five years working in veterinary clinics in the UK and 12 years as an emergency surgeon and vet in Australia.

She has shared her knowledge as a speaker at universities, vet conferences and dog shows all over the world.

The series will also showcase the dedication and passion of the team Dr Hynes works with at

Animal Emergency Service in Underwood.

Dr Alex Hynes from Underwood in Logan, Queensland. Picture: Toby Zerna

The clinic has just celebrated a milestone, having looked after 500,000 patients since opening.

Talking about the patients featured on the series Dr Hynes said: "These are incredible

patient recoveries and I look forward to sharing them with viewers, not just in Australia but

around the world".

Bondi Vet: Coast to Coast premieres tonight on Channel 9 at 7.30pm.