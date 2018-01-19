Queensland's National Parks, a political football

SPECTACULAR: The view from Kroombit Lookout at Kroombit Tops National Park.

QUEENSLAND'S national parks should be opened up to further tourism ventures, major political parties agree.

But this hasn't stopped both sides recently engaging in a slanging match over who has done more for Queensland's tourism industry.

On a visit to the Sunshine Coast yesterday, Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington echoed sentiments expressed by Brett Godfrey, tourism and events Queensland chairman late last year.

Mr Godfrey has argued that Queensland needs to consider developments in national parks to attract a greater share of tourism dollars.

"Sadly the Palaszczuk Labor Government isn't interested in capitalising on the wonderful natural assets that make Queensland ... unique,” Ms Frecklington said.

"If Labor was serious... they'd create an opportunity for ecotourism operators to propose low-impact accommodation and tourism infrastructure in our national parks.”

The ALP responded by accusing Ms Frecklington of "stealing our homework”.

"We hired the best in the business two months ago, Brett Godfrey, to unlock our natural assets - that's on the record and clearly where the Opposition Leader has stolen the idea,” Shannon Fentiman, acting tourism industry development minister said.

"As per usual, the Opposition Leader is completely out of touch and she's demonstrated that again today.”

When Tim Nicholls slashed $188million from Queensland's tourism budget, Deb Frecklington couldn't have been more supportive, Ms Fentiman said.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd CEO Darryl Branthwaite said two weeks ago that the possibility of Queensland's parks being opened to more tourism ventures would be a "wonderful opportunity for people”. He said Curtis Island National Park would be more attractive to tourists if it was developed.

"There's some amazing national parks that ... have got excellent access but but not accommodation, not everybody wants to camp,” he said.