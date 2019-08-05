Queensland’s hottest gingers revealed

THEY say they're the most underrated of all the hair colours, but a competition dedicated to finding the state's hottest gingers has crowned its king and queen.

The hottest flame-heads in Queensland battled it out at the grand finale of Irish pub Finn McCool's Hottest Ginger 2019 competition held on Sunday in Fortitude Valley's Brunswick Street Mall, with Mat "Ozzie" Toole and Liz Conte taking out the top prizes.

Both red-headed hotties have won a modelling contract to kick-start their modelling careers. Picture: AAP/John Gass

The pair have each won a modelling contract and $1,000 cash.

The mother-of-three and newly crowned queen said she was thrilled gingers were finally getting the recognition they deserved.

"There's not even a Red Head emoji, so I'm happy that we're being recognised for being attractive," Ms Conte said.

"I've always been interested in modelling and never had the opportunity to do it so I'm thrilled."

Mr Toole, a 20-year-old carpenter, said he had no modelling experience, and was surprised to win after entering the competition for a bit of fun.

Chelsey Wilson, Whitney Durack and Angelie Koch were finalists in today’s competition. Picture: Adam Head

"Me and my mate just entered myself in as a bit of a laugh, then we decided to take it seriously for the final," he said.

"Modelling is something I never thought I would do so I'm pretty excited to give it a go."

He said he planned to celebrate his big win by "painting the town red."