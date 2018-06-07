Queensland's cleanest beach in our own backyard

Gladstone regional councillor PJ Sobhanian, membership chairperson for Boyne Island Lions Club Ian Anderson and Regional Manager of Conservation Volunteers Australia Linda Fahle on Tannum Sands Beach, after it was named Queensland's Cleanest Beach.

IT'S beautiful and now it's official - Boyne Island Tannum Sands is home to Queensland's cleanest beach.

And now the community group that put the region forward is hoping to see more travellers drop by and take it all in.

The accolade was announced this week by environmental movement Keep Queensland Beautiful.

It came about after the Boyne Island Lions Club entered the Boyne Tannum region in the Tidy Towns campaign.

The entry was seen as an opportunity to champion the local community as part of Lions International's centenary celebrations.

Boyne Island Lions Club president Ron Doherty said the title was a pleasant surprise.

"We thought it was all over but amazingly the judges who had never come here before... came down had a look and were amazed at what they saw," he said.

"They talked about how well our parks are maintained, our accesses to the beach and how good they are, the signage and the bins.

"It's all the things local government does but also all of those things the conservation volunteers and our general members of the public do."

Mr Doherty said the award recognised the contribution of the community as a whole and congratulated those who took their rubbish with them.

The Lions club is now pushing for a billboard to be erected on the highway directing travellers toward the beach front.

Gladstone Region councillor PJ Sobhanian said he thought it was a "great idea".

"Any way we can promote our region and get the good news out there to let the world know how great a place we have, that's a good thing," he said.

"It helps our economy, our image and our recruitment for jobs locally in terms of hospitals, doctors and nurses, and helps keep our people here as well.

"They say a picture speaks a thousand words but a billboard would speak two thousand words, and it's all good words."