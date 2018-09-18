Queensland's body building granny is flexing to the top

FIT FOR LIFE: Deb Brown is the fittest she's ever been and she is about to celebrate her 56th birthday this month.

OUR golden gran Deb Brown is flexing her way to the top and she won't let anything stop her.

The Gladstone body builder competed in the INBA championships in Brisbane over the weekend, taking home second and third in two categories.

Mrs Brown said she was the fittest she's ever been and was honoured to get the chance to compete with other athletes.

"I won the second in the Grand Masters Figure and third in Grand Masters Physique,” Mrs Brown said.

"They were phenomenal competitors, even in the mature divisions.

"It is an honour to be able to compete with them.”

Last week the fit nan won first place in two categories at the INBA Defence and Emergency Services show.

Mrs Brown said she owes it to her support network,

"My hubby, family and the PCYC gym community - we are kinda like one big family!”