Queensland's best pubs: Miriam Vale Hotel

HALF a century ago drover Lex Cawthray rode his horse through the front bar of the Miriam Vale Hotel and earlier this month, at 74, Lex proved age has not wearied him.

The man who as a teenager in the 1950s helped boss drover Tow Crowsher shift herds more than 160km from Rodd's Bay to Gin Gin, always maintained his horsemanship, even if five minutes on chestnut mare 'Lady' was not so much a feat of equestrian skill as a stunt for The Courier Mail.

At age 19 and about to get married, he rode his horse through the same bar - an act not unprecedented in Queensland and possibly even carrying a semi-Royal stamp of approval after Bill Hayden, former Governor-General, did the same thing at Redbank's Kerwick Hotel in the 60s.

One street back from the Bruce Highway between Bundaberg and Rockhampton, the Miriam Vale Hotel is like Lex -adapting to change but never compromising its character.

"A good pub should be right at the centre of a community, and that's where ours is," says Mitch.

- The Courier Mail