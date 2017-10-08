28°
News

Queensland's best pubs: Miriam Vale Hotel

CHAMPION: 74-year-old Lex Cawthray enjoys a stubby.
CHAMPION: 74-year-old Lex Cawthray enjoys a stubby. Nigel Hallett
by Michael Madigan

HALF a century ago drover Lex Cawthray rode his horse through the front bar of the Miriam Vale Hotel and earlier this month, at 74, Lex proved age has not wearied him.

The man who as a teenager in the 1950s helped boss drover Tow Crowsher shift herds more than 160km from Rodd's Bay to Gin Gin, always maintained his horsemanship, even if five minutes on chestnut mare 'Lady' was not so much a feat of equestrian skill as a stunt for The Courier Mail.

At age 19 and about to get married, he rode his horse through the same bar - an act not unprecedented in Queensland and possibly even carrying a semi-Royal stamp of approval after Bill Hayden, former Governor-General, did the same thing at Redbank's Kerwick Hotel in the 60s.

One street back from the Bruce Highway between Bundaberg and Rockhampton, the Miriam Vale Hotel is like Lex -adapting to change but never compromising its character.

"A good pub should be right at the centre of a community, and that's where ours is," says Mitch.

- The Courier Mail

Topics:  gladstone region miriam vale hotel queensland's best pubs

Gladstone Observer
IN LIMBO: When is Gladstone getting its $150M Stockland upgrade?

IN LIMBO: When is Gladstone getting its $150M Stockland...

RATHER than 660 new jobs, over 100 new speciality stores and a direct flow of cash back into the economy; it seems all Gladstone got was one big empty promise.

Clashing views rise as decision to disperse roosting bats looms

CONCERNS RAISED: Kai, 5, and Braidy Ackerman, 9, could not use the swing in the park as flying foxes have taken over the trees in the main street of Miriam Vale. INSET: One of the flying foxes.

Decision to disperse flying foxes roosting in main street looming.

More AEDs in Gladstone businesses can save lives

Defibrillator practice on a CPR

Gladstone businesses encouraged to install life-saving technology.

BREAKING: Man stabbed at Night Owl, rushed to hospital

A young male could be seen sitting in the back of a police car at the crime scene in the Night Owl car park after a man with stab wounds was rushed to Gladstone Hospital. Police spoke to at least two witnesses.

Part of the car park is sectioned off and is now a crime scene.

Local Partners