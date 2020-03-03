Menu
Health

Queensland’s 10th coronavirus case confirmed

by Janelle Miles
3rd Mar 2020 10:32 AM

A 20-year-old from China has been confirmed as Queensland's latest case of the new coronavirus.

The man is in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He's the state's 10th known case of the disease, including three passengers off the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were diagnosed in Darwin before flying back to Queensland.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the latest case had travelled to Dubai before entering Australia, via Brisbane, on February 23. He became unwell two days later.

Dr Young said public health authorities were looking into where the man may have contracted the disease.

 

 

He lived with a housemate in the western Brisbane suburb of Toowong.

The housemate is undergoing medical assessment.

All other cases of coronavirus in Queensland, except a 63-year-old woman who returned from Iran last week, have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The woman is in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital, where she is listed as stable.

 

