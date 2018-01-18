Ambos advise how to stay safe in times of sizzling heat

QUEENSLANDERS are being urged to be vigilant during the warm weather.

Acting Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Shannon Fentiman said "the elderly, babies and young children, pregnant or breastfeeding women and those who suffer pre-existing medical conditions or who take certain medications are most at-risk".

"Many people escape to the beach or waterways during hot weather but be aware heat-related illness can also strike (there)."

QAS clinical director Tony Hucker said symptoms for heat-related illnesses varied from patient to patient but that "muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and fainting" were some of the signs.

"Heat stroke is the most serious... with symptoms similar to heat exhaustion but which may also include high body temperature, red, hot and dry skin, clamminess, a rapid pulse, headache and confusion," he said.

Mr Hucker said people should seek medical attention if they suspected they or someone else was suffering a heat-related illness or contact 000 if they believed it was a life-threatening situation.

"Lay the person down in a cool spot, remove as much clothing as possible and give them water to drink if they can swallow," he said.

"If they become unconscious, place them on their side and call an ambulance."