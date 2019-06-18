Tangalooma Wrecks News Queensland tourism’s biggest problem revealed

Just under half of the respondents to a YouGov Galaxy survey of Queenslanders nominated one issue as the biggest problem facing tourism in the state, almost four times as many as the next issue - which was a shortage of attractions at 12 per cent. A YouGov Galaxy survey of Queenslanders conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail highlights difficulty getting around as the No.1 impediment to the industry. It was nominated by 43 per cent of people, almost four times as many as the next issue - a shortage of attractions at 12 per cent. Then came a lack of late-night entertainment, the quality of staff service, lack of luxury accommodation and the quality of restaurants "As we all know, the greatest anxiety before the Commonwealth Games was fears over our transport system," RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said. A South Bank icon, Streets Beach in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland "Much of the Queensland economy relies so heavily on tourism - and the tourism industry is reliant on an efficient transport system. We know transport is a big factor that is holding the industry back." The survey gives further weight to the need for a City Deal agreement between federal, state and local government to prioritise and fund billions of dollars of public transport infrastructure, including a fast rail network across southeast Queensland and major road improvements. It comes as separate research commissioned by The Star Entertainment Group demonstrates the power of ­efficient transport in attracting tourists. About 1400 people in Queensland, interstate and in the prime international markets of China and the US were questioned on the current appeal of, and intention to visit, southeast Queensland.

Then they measured the impact of the $3.6 billion Queen's Wharf casino-resort precinct in Brisbane and plans to expand the integrated Star complex on the Gold Coast.

The research found the new attractions could unlock a ­latent demand worth an extra $1.7 billion a year in additional expenditure in the region.

Researchers then asked the same people how much more likely they would be to come to the area if an integrated transport system, including rapid rail links between Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast was developed.

The results were striking - adding another $2.1 billion a year in potential demand.

A huge 80 per cent of the potential Chinese tourists said they would be more likely to visit, while 52 per cent of Americans agreed, along with 50 per cent of those from other parts of Australia.

"Most people visit three ­different locations in one trip. If we want to compete effectively, we need to make sure that the destinations we have can be tied together in an itinerary and allow people to move around," The Star Entertainment Group chief executive Matt Bekier said.

Marketing southeast Queensland as one region would become increasing important in attracting overseas visitors, he said.

"In Australia, when you look at the most successful place to market itself, it's Melbourne. The way Victoria markets itself looks like everything is in Melbourne - whether it's the Yarra Valley or the 12 Apostles, they are marketed as one destination.

"The same is true for SEQ or Queensland at large. We need to make sure all the attractions we have - whether it's Queen's Wharf or the beaches of the Gold Coast, or the Scenic Rim or Cairns - that they can all be connected through great transportation."

A survey of business and community leaders by the Committee For Brisbane think tank found improved transport between attractions was rated the priority investment needed to attract visitors to southeast Queensland.

Sixty per cent of respondents said it was critically import, 37 per cent very important and the remaining three per cent said somewhat important. Next was outdoor/nature-based attractions and a vibrant bar and dining scene.

Transport is also vital to an Olympic bid. Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates told business and political leaders last week that the southeast is well-placed to win the right to host the 2032, but a bid will only be made if all three levels of government commit to deliver transport infrastructure required to support population growth.