More people are dying on Queensland roads in truck crashes compared to the rest of Australia.
Queensland the truckie death capital

by Patrick Billings
26th Feb 2019 12:56 PM
MORE people are dying on Queensland roads in truck crashes compared to the rest of Australia.

New figures reveal Queensland had its worst truck death toll in 2018 in four years.

According to the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics there were 25 fatal crashes involving articulated trucks in Queensland last year up from 17 in 2017.

Articulated trucks include semi-trailers and prime movers.

The fatal crashes in Queensland resulted in 29 deaths, ahead of NSW with 26 deaths from 23 crashes.

The deaths consisted of 22 driver, four passengers, a cyclist, a pedestrian and a motorcyclist.

Despite this Australia had its best overall year in a decade with only 78 fatal crashes across the country compared to 92 last year.

It was slightly better news for Queensland in the heavy rigid truck class with only 15 fatal crashes, second to NSW which had 26 lethal collisions.

There were five fatal bus crashes in Queensland last year.

