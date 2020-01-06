Menu
Nickolas Gehrmann in action.
Softball and Baseball

Queensland teams in winning form

NICK KOSSATCH
6th Jan 2020 3:15 PM
SOFTBALL: It has been a weekend of mixed results for Gladstone players Kirsty Lester and Nickolas Gehrmann at the 51st Under-16 Girls’ National Softball Championship and the 30th Under-16 Boys’ National Softball Championship respectively in Waverley, Victoria.

Kirsty Lester in action for Telfords
Lester and her team broke through to win number one against the ACT (6-2).

Queensland lost the first two games on the first day on Saturday to South Australia, 8-6 and to the hosts 6-2.

Queensland beat New South Wales 5-3 on Sunday and beat Western Australia yesterday in a high-scoring game 22-15 and were to play the Vics last night.

Queensland play the ACT at noon on Tuesday followed by a 2.30pm clash against South Australia.

Gehrmann and his Queensland side in have romped to massive wins against South Australia (15-0) in game one, 14-0 against Victoria in the second game before a 9-8 loss to New South Wales on Sunday.

Queensland then rebounded to thrash Western Australia 11-1 on Sunday and kept the ACT scoreless in a 15-0 rout.

Queensland were to meet Victoria on Monday night and are take on WA and SA on Tuesday. All results are on the Softball Australia website.

gladstone softball association softball queensdland under-16 state softball championship
Gladstone Observer

