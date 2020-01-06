Queensland teams in winning form

SOFTBALL: It has been a weekend of mixed results for Gladstone players Kirsty Lester and Nickolas Gehrmann at the 51st Under-16 Girls’ National Softball Championship and the 30th Under-16 Boys’ National Softball Championship respectively in Waverley, Victoria.

Kirsty Lester in action for Telfords

Lester and her team broke through to win number one against the ACT (6-2).

Queensland lost the first two games on the first day on Saturday to South Australia, 8-6 and to the hosts 6-2.

Queensland beat New South Wales 5-3 on Sunday and beat Western Australia yesterday in a high-scoring game 22-15 and were to play the Vics last night.

Queensland play the ACT at noon on Tuesday followed by a 2.30pm clash against South Australia.

Gehrmann and his Queensland side in have romped to massive wins against South Australia (15-0) in game one, 14-0 against Victoria in the second game before a 9-8 loss to New South Wales on Sunday.

Queensland then rebounded to thrash Western Australia 11-1 on Sunday and kept the ACT scoreless in a 15-0 rout.

Queensland were to meet Victoria on Monday night and are take on WA and SA on Tuesday. All results are on the Softball Australia website.