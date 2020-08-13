Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Schools Premier League semi-finals livestreamed
Queensland Schools Premier League semi-finals livestreamed
Soccer

Queensland Schools Premier League finals livestream

by Andrew Dawson
13th Aug 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

Originally published as Queensland Schools Premier League finals livestream

football livestream queensland schools premier league soccer sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

        • 13th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        Michael’s mullet growing for good cause

        Premium Content Michael’s mullet growing for good cause

        News Despite Michael Hancock’s mum not wanting to admit it, she is his biggest fan when...

        ‘Hard situation’: Club’s desperate bid to find new grounds

        Premium Content ‘Hard situation’: Club’s desperate bid to find new grounds

        News Time is running out for an Agnes Water horse riding club to find a new home.

        How will Mater be staffed after takeover?

        Premium Content How will Mater be staffed after takeover?

        News The Observer asked CQ Health several questions about jobs.