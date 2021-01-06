Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An information poster was posted to the Gladstone Goats Rugby Union Football Club Facebook page recently, detailing the Reds' visit.
An information poster was posted to the Gladstone Goats Rugby Union Football Club Facebook page recently, detailing the Reds' visit.
Sport

Queensland Reds to hold Gladstone clinic

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHAT better way for your son or daughter to prepare for the upcoming rugby union season than to rub shoulders with Queensland’s best?

Their opportunity of a lifetime may become reality from January 20-22, with the Queensland Reds set to hold a rugby clinic in Gladstone.

Rampaging centre Ilaisa Droasese and young gun fullback Mac Grealy will run a training session with Gladstone Goats RUFC juniors on Wednesday, January 20.

Their involvement with the community does not stop there, as the pair will attend a senior training session on Thursday, January 21, before being shown around Gladstone.

A Gladstone Goats RUFC spokesman said the community should keep an eye on the club’s social media pages, with more updates to follow in the coming weeks.

national rugby union queensland reds queensland reds academy queensland rugby union reds to regions tour
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet Gladstone’s newest author

        Premium Content Meet Gladstone’s newest author

        Books Looking for a children’s book? A Gladstone author has released a novel inspired by Kombis and Australian adventures.

        Disqualified driver takes the wheel after kangaroo crash

        Premium Content Disqualified driver takes the wheel after kangaroo crash

        Crime Christopher Anthony Radunz was told he may have had a defence for his charge given...

        Gladstone man’s shocking reading after driving on flat tyre

        Premium Content Gladstone man’s shocking reading after driving on flat tyre

        Crime The man was found with an esky full of beer in the passenger seat next to him.

        Missing Caboolture woman ‘seen’ in Gladstone

        Premium Content Missing Caboolture woman ‘seen’ in Gladstone

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 36-year-old Amy Schulkins.