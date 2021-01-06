Queensland Reds to hold Gladstone clinic

An information poster was posted to the Gladstone Goats Rugby Union Football Club Facebook page recently, detailing the Reds' visit.

An information poster was posted to the Gladstone Goats Rugby Union Football Club Facebook page recently, detailing the Reds' visit.

WHAT better way for your son or daughter to prepare for the upcoming rugby union season than to rub shoulders with Queensland’s best?

Their opportunity of a lifetime may become reality from January 20-22, with the Queensland Reds set to hold a rugby clinic in Gladstone.

Rampaging centre Ilaisa Droasese and young gun fullback Mac Grealy will run a training session with Gladstone Goats RUFC juniors on Wednesday, January 20.

Their involvement with the community does not stop there, as the pair will attend a senior training session on Thursday, January 21, before being shown around Gladstone.

A Gladstone Goats RUFC spokesman said the community should keep an eye on the club’s social media pages, with more updates to follow in the coming weeks.