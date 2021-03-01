Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

First AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Sydney
News

Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

by Janelle Miles
1st Mar 2021 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded another two infections with the COVID-19 virus in overseas travellers detected while in hotel quarantine.

One is a man in his 50s, the other is a Victorian man in his 30s.

The new cases take Queensland's tally of confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 1331.

Of those, 11 remain active - one in Cairns, four on the Gold Coast, two on the Sunshine Coast and four are being cared for by the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane.

Queensland has gone 49 days without a case involving community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.


It comes as the first batch of Australia's 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have touched down in Sydney.

The 300,000 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine will be now be assessed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) before being distributed across the country.

Originally published as Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic soccer club faces season on sidelines

        Premium Content Historic soccer club faces season on sidelines

        News “Without immediate action the club will cease to operate in 2021.”

        Billboards launched in support of Tamil family

        Premium Content Billboards launched in support of Tamil family

        News Billboards featuring the Tamil family have gone up in Brisbane and North Sydney...

        Juveniles caught in Gladstone Region school by police

        Premium Content Juveniles caught in Gladstone Region school by police

        Education Police were called to the school on Saturday at 8.30pm.

        Bushfire smoke impacts CQ railway line

        Premium Content Bushfire smoke impacts CQ railway line

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a vegetation fire in...