Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

14th Aug 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

One is a returned traveller from Sydney while the other is on a cargo ship off the Queensland coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland. Picture: Annette Dew
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland. Picture: Annette Dew

 

It comes just three weeks after another person located on a cargo ship also contracted the virus.

It is unknown if the pair are from the same vessel.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland now stands at eight - down from nine yesterday - with more than than 716,420 tests conducted.

Since the outbreak started, the state has recorded 1089 cases with six deaths. Currently there are four people in hospital, but none of those are in intensive care.

Originally published as Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

        BUSHFIRE RECOVERY: See who will share in $36.8m

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE RECOVERY: See who will share in $36.8m

        News The funding is the next step for local communities starting to recover.

        Resident worried about private health options in Gladstone

        Premium Content Resident worried about private health options in Gladstone

        News “Mater staff were told they had two weeks to vacate the premises,” Ian...

        Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence

        Premium Content Man likely to lose work over drug-driving offence

        Crime His disqualification will make it difficult to get to and from work.