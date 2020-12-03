Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Health

Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There will be no changes to restrictions in Queensland in light of the new COVID-19 case in Sydney, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

The new case is the state's first community transmission case in 26 days.

The test results for the immediate family members have come back negative and they are in quarantine.

Ms D'Ath urged everyone to keep up good hygiene and practice social distancing.

letterspromo

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight which was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 3,778 tests were conducted.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's health officials were working closely with Sydney authorities in the wake of the new case.

Meanwhile the government's Good to Go campaign, which was predicted to generate nine million visitor nights and around $1 billion, has secured 11 million nights and generated $1.5 billion for local businesses.

Ms Palaszczuk said it had been one of the most successful campaigns in the state's history.

 

 

 

Originally published as Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editor picks health lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding for vital crane to open Gladstone port to freight

        Premium Content Funding for vital crane to open Gladstone port to freight

        News The master plan for the Port of Gladstone identified gantry cranes as ‘critical for ongoing efficiency of port operations.’

        • 3rd Dec 2020 11:08 AM
        UPDATE: Woman in 70s taken to hospital following crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman in 70s taken to hospital following crash

        Breaking Update: Emergency services attended the two vehicle roundabout crash earlier this...

        • 3rd Dec 2020 10:50 AM
        Woman assessed after Calliope crash

        Premium Content Woman assessed after Calliope crash

        News The crash occurred on the Dawson Highway last night.

        Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in Gladstone

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in Gladstone

        News The crash occurred on a busy Gladstone thoroughfare.