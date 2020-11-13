Queensland Rail fired the first shot, but Sydney Trains has had the last laugh after a meme war erupted between interstate train companies this week over, of all things, State of Origin.

The Maroons-supporting train company sent out an alert to its Facebook followers before Game Two on Wednesday, telling southerners their service would be cancelled due to water over the tracks.

"Trains in NSW are set to be cancelled tonight due to flooding from all the NSW supporter's tears," QR posted on its page.

Following New South Wales' decisive victory later that evening, rival company Sydney Trains weren't going to pass up an opportunity to rub it in.

Queensland Rail kicked off proceedings with a tongue-in-cheek "service update." Picture: Facebook.

"Hey Queensland Rail - you can report your missing #StateOfOrigin team by visiting (Sydney Trains Lost Property)," the operator posted.

Let's hope no one at QR was paid overtime to do the company's social media that day.

Originally published as Queensland Rail's Origin meme war goes off track

Sydney Trains returned serve after Game Two's unfortunate result. Picture: Facebook.