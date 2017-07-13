Queensland Rail’s message: ‘Please book a removalist’

QUEENSLAND Rail has posted a comical video, worthy of a Benny Hill-style soundtrack, depicting two examples of trains being used as a removalist truck.

The two incidents occurred a fortnight apart at Bowen Hills train station and resulted in one of the culprits being fined $252.

QR tweeted the CCTV footage along with the caption, "Today's #TrainEtiquetteTuesday is a simple one: please book a removalist."

Once he gets to the walkway, he places the couch on shopping trolley and barges past a pedestrian and a guy on a bike.

Today's #TrainEtiquetteTuesday is a simple one: please book a removalist 👏 pic.twitter.com/Cp2YwhOfl6 — Queensland Rail (@QueenslandRail) July 11, 2017

A fortnight later, a different man, is spotted shoehorning a fridge, loaded on a hand trolley, into a lift.

He is next seen walking along a platform and wheeling the fridge into a carriage.

Soon after transit officers, remove the man, with the fridge, from the carriage and write him a $252 ticket.

A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said it's illegal to board a train with an item that cannot be placed either under a seat, in an overhead rack or in a designated storage area.

"While it's not a daily occurrence, these are certainly not the first oversized objects we've seen on the network. From lawn mowers and generators to surfboards and life-size mannequins, we've seen it all," she said.



"What people may not realise though, is that it could technically set you back $252.

"Our tip would be to save a few dollars and book a removalist or phone a friend."