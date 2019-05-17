Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called a meeting to discuss the youth justice crisis.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called a meeting to discuss the youth justice crisis.
Politics

Premier calls youth justice crisis meeting

by Sarah Vogler
17th May 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIRECTORS-general from across Government have been called to a meeting with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this afternoon over the youth justice crisis that has led to children as young as 10 being housed in watchhouses.

"The numbers are coming down. That is a good sign but if course we need to do more," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Later on this afternoon I will be speaking to all the directors-general.

"I want everybody working on this issue. I want collaboration across the Government.

"I expect that and I will be delivering that firm message to them this afternoon."

It comes after the Government faced three days of grilling in Parliament over the saga.

Dozens of children are currently housed in watchhouses instead of in youth detention centres due to overcrowding.

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk crime juveniles politics state government youth justice crisis

Top Stories

    FLYNN DECIDES 2019: Preview of election day

    premium_icon FLYNN DECIDES 2019: Preview of election day

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as it happens

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Miriam Vale's The Shop owner talks shopping local

    premium_icon Miriam Vale's The Shop owner talks shopping local

    Business Sue Thorne jumps on board Town Proud campaign

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 PM
    WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to keep you busy this weekend?

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Data reveals gaps between state and private schools in Flynn

    premium_icon Data reveals gaps between state and private schools in Flynn

    News Find out how much is the difference in funding between the schools

    • 17th May 2019 12:00 PM