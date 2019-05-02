Police warn residents of cunning new impersonation scam

QUEENSLANDERS are being warned about a scam which involves criminals using a Queensland Police Service phone number to impersonate government employees.

Criminals are using a caller ID spoofing technique which manipulates the telephone network to indicate an incoming call is from a QPS phone number.

The scam involves the person acting as a government employee to advise the victim of an outstanding fine or fee.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial and Cyber Crime Group are concerned this version of a common scam may result in more residents falling victim.

"We want you to be on your guard and we want you to question anyone who asks you for money," Detective Superintendent Terry Lawrence said.

"The biggest fault in this scam is that they ask you to pay the fee or fine in gift cards.

"No government agency, law enforcement or any legitimate organisation will ask you to pay them in gift cards."

Police enquires into the scam and the illegal use of the police number are under way.