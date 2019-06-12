Menu
Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad leaves a press briefing where she delivered the state government's 2019-20 Queensland budget to journalists at Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.(AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)
Politics

Budget fallout, reshuffle claims as parliament returns

by Domanii Cameron
12th Jun 2019 10:09 AM
A RESHUFFLE is not on the cards for the Palaszczuk Government, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk insisting her Ministers were working hard.

Moggill MP Christian Rowan asked the Premier during Question Time yesterday whether there would be a reshuffle after several MPs supported a push for more regional representation in Cabinet following Federal Labor's drubbing at last month's election.

The Premier said there were no plans for a reshuffle.

Dr Christian Rowan, State Member for Moggill has asked if there will be a minister reshuffle. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Dr Christian Rowan, State Member for Moggill has asked if there will be a minister reshuffle. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

"The ministers are working hard, the backbench is working hard and my assistant ministers, who are mainly in regional parts of this state, are also working incredibly hard, delivering on our promises that we took to the last election," she said.

Parliament will kick off again this morning, with yesterday's Budget expected to dominate proceedings.

budget politics queensland government question time

