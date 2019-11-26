Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_CROC_INQUIRY_27AUG18
QLD_CP_NEWS_CROC_INQUIRY_27AUG18
Politics

Queensland MP reveals cancer battle

by Sarah Vogler
26th Nov 2019 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR backbencher Duncan Pegg has revealed he is battling cancer in an emotional speech to state parliament this afternoon.

Mr Pegg, 39, told the House he would continue to represent his Stretton electorate as he sought treatment.

Member for Stretton Duncan Pegg.
Member for Stretton Duncan Pegg.

"Every year 150,000 Australian are diagnosed with cancer," Mr Pegg told the House as he choked back tears.

"Recently I learned I am one of them.

"My treatment has begun and with the support of the Premier, my colleagues and my electorate office staff I intend to continue representing my electorate of Stretton.

"Of course there will be times when my treatment comes first but if there is one thing I have learned about cancer already, it is that I am not alone.

"I have the support of my family, my friends and of course fantastic Queensland doctors, nurses and hospital staff

If there is one thing I have learned about cancer already is that I am not in it alone.

"There are many arms around my shoulders and for that I am great full.

"I ask for understanding and prayers during this time."

More Stories

cancer duncan pegg queensland government queensland mp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum had no idea Dad hid stolen $1600 computer in pram

        premium_icon Mum had no idea Dad hid stolen $1600 computer in pram

        Crime A couple were ordered to pay compensation to a retailer after the boyfriend walk out from the store with a stolen computer tower hidden in a pram.

        IN COURT: 55 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 55 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        premium_icon Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        News Although the organisation didn’t win, it was still a massive feat.

        QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        premium_icon QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        News Closure of rural fire service to be discussed with new commissioner.