Queensland mates take on high stakes in Summer Bay

Tim Franklin and Patrick O'Connor in a scene from Home and Away. Supplied by Channel 7.

Tim Franklin and Patrick O'Connor in a scene from Home and Away. Supplied by Channel 7.

A YEAR on from their Home and Away debut, Tim Franklin and Patrick O'Connor are settling into Summer Bay.

The Queensland-raised actors play mates Colby Thorne and Dean Thompson, who are at the centre of a dramatic kidnapping plot in the long-running soap's return on Monday night.

In last year's end-of-season cliffhanger, Colby's wedded bliss was shattered when his step-father Ross Nixon arrived on a revenge mission and abducted both his new wife Chelsea and his sister Bella.

"We've been absolutely blessed with storylines which have everything from action to romance," Franklin says. "This is the week that I'm excited for the audience to see. It was so much fun shooting it.

Home and Away 2019 returning : Home and Away returns for 2019.

"Colby's finally found his sister and also rekindled the relationship with the love of his life. He's finally got everything together... but then he needs to make a decision between his wife or his sister."

It's an explosive return to the screen which includes everything from a car chase to guns and a high-stakes showdown.

"This is the kind of thing you want to do when you get into acting," O'Connor says. "You want to be the action man chasing the bad guy, pulling out a gun, running and screaming 'No!'. We feel like we did that in one week.

"Because of what happens, Dean and Colby have an interesting six months ahead of them."

Tim Franklin and Patrick O'Connor in a scene from Home and Away. Supplied by Channel 7. JEREMY GREIVE

Gold Coast-raised Franklin and Brisbane-raised O'Connor are graduates of Queensland University of Technology's acting program. Home and Away is the TV debut for both actors, who have become good mates.

"We studied under the same teachers at QUT but at different times. I followed in his footsteps as you might say," O'Connor says.

"We kind of knew each other (from Brisbane). It makes it nice being on the show with another QUT person.

"You spend so much time with someone (on a show like this), you hope to be good mates as well."

Home and Away returns on Monday, February 18 at 7pm on Seven.