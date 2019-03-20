Queensland pilot killed in chopper crash

A QUEENSLAND man has died in a helicopter crash near Woomera in Far North South Australia.

Emergency services were notified of the crash about 10.50am and rushed to the remote scene, about 60km west of Woomera.

The pilot, a 45-year-old Queensland man, died at the crash site.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the man was flying a Eurocopter AS350 - a large but light utility aircraft - to lay cables at the Carrapateena Mine.

A team of Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators from Canberra and Brisbane will travel to the site.

A spokesman said the safety investigation will include examination of the wreckage and interviews with witnesses.

"The evidence collection phase will define the size and scope of the investigation and determine the expected time frame for the completion of a final report," he said.

Major Crash Officers will also investigate with help from CASA and Safe Work SA.

Energy solutions company ElectraNet said the pilot was a contractor working on a project at the time of the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the pilot's family and colleagues at this time," a statement said.

Earlier this month, SA copper miner OZ Minerals unveiled a billion-dollar plan to expand its $916 million under-construction Carrapateena underground mine.

Operational staff numbers will increase to 500 once production starts this year.

This crash comes a week after a pilot was injured after crashing his helicopter into power lines near Naracoorte in the state's South East.

The ATSB is also investigating the incident.